A 31-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday, February 13 near the swimming pool at M Hotel on Anson Road.

The deceased was identified as a Chinese national by the hotel staff who discovered him unconscious near the pool area and took him to Singapore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before arrival.

The police were alerted at around 4.15 pm on Tuesday and they said they are investigating the case.

According to a hotel spokesman, when hotel workers found the body, they administered emergency CPR before the arrival of Singapore Civil Defence Forces (SCDF).

The Chinese embassy, located at 150 Tanglin Road, was informed by the hotel staff about the death of the man.

The hotel staff said they are in touch with the family of the deceased man and provided the required support. The pool area was closed for the investigation process to be re-opened on Thursday, said the staff. The police investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.