A Singaporean man, aged 30, has become a victim of a road accident and died on Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday morning.

Reports stated that the vehicle crashed into a railing and then flung onto a grass patch because he might have lost the control of his motorcycle, which was later found leaning against a railing.

The local police were alerted to the accident of the motorcycle at around 8.20 am, which took place on the road in the direction of Changi Airport, after the Stevens Road exit.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also took immediate action after receiving the news and sent an ambulance to the accident location.

When the SCDF paramedics reached the accident spot and analyzed the body of the unnamed man, they found that the motorcyclist was already dead.

Singapore road management is responsibility of both the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police (TP). While LTA provides road related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, TP, on the other hand, is responsible for enforcing traffic regulations, publicity, and education.

Type of Vehicle Roads Expressways Tunnels Cars & motorcycles 50km/h 70-90km/h 50-80km/h Buses & coaches 50km/h 60km/h 50-60km/h Light commercial vehicles (includes Light Goods Vehicles and small buses not exceeding 3.5 tonnes and the seating capacity of up to 15 passengers) 50km/h 60-70km/h 50-70km/h

Even though there are many rules and regulation, set by concerned authorities, the Sunday morning incident was one of the several road accident cases, taking place frequently on PIE.

In December 2017, a motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a car along the PIE and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. A Malaysian motorcyclist died in an accident which also took place on PIE in January 2018.