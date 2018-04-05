Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued a boy, who accidentally locked himself inside his father's car for half an hour on Wednesday evening at Toa Payoh carpark.

SCDF received an alert about the incident at around 7 pm and by using a tool to pry open the doors of the car, which was standing at Block 138A Toa Payoh Lorong 1, officials succeed to rescue the three-year-old boy.

A Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that after testing the condition of the boy, paramedics said the child did not suffer any injuries. The incident happened when the father of the infant got out of the car to pick something from the left side passenger seat. But before that, he gave the car keys to his son, who was seating in a child seat.

As soon as the man came out of the car, the infant accidentally locked the car by pressing the button on the keys. The father had to console him from outside till the rescue team reached to the spot.

Reports stated that a witness of this incident said the father of the child first wanted to get the help of a locksmith, but he decided to inform SCDF.

On March 14, in a similar incident in Malaysia, a two-year-old child from the Malaysian town Port Dickson died after the mother left her inside the car for several hours. The mother of the child, Hasmah Masroh, drove her to Proton Saga and brought the infant to a local college, which is her workplace. After parking the car, she left her daughter inside the car and rushed inside. She realised it after four hours but could not rescue her daughter from death.