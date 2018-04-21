Three vehicles collided at Changi Airport Boulevard on Friday night, April 20. A 33-year-old man was found injured after the accident and was soon taken to the medical centre at the airport premises.

Images of the aftermath of the accident were circulated on social media that showed one taxi and two cars. All the vehicles were damaged after the crash, which took place particularly at the last two lanes.

Police officers were alerted about the Airport Boulevard accident at around 10.37pm on Friday. A police spokesman said that the injured man, who was identified as the driver of one of the involved vehicles, was conscious when officials took him to Raffles Medical at Terminal 3, which is hardly 900 meters away from the accident location.

Reports stated that since one of the vehicles did not push the break-in time, the accident happened in Airport Boulevard, towards Terminal 1. There was a jam that occurred soon after the accident and lasted for an hour.

Land Transport Authority (LTA), which provides road related facilities for users and ensures the safety of vehicles, informed the motorists about the accident through a Tweet on its traffic news channel at around 11 pm and asked the users of the same road to avoid the left lane.

The police investigation is going on.

Even though there are several safety measures on average one such accident is taking place every month. On Thursday night, April 19 a 19-year-old undergraduate student of the National University of Singapore (NUS) died after two vehicles collided at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West. Including the woman, there are four taxi passengers and drivers of both the vehicles became injured in the crash. All the victims were taken to National University Hospital, 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road but the doctors pronounced the woman dead.

Another road accident took place on Tuesday, April 17 near Kembangan MRT station. The victim of the incident was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said the incident happened when the e-scooter rider was crossing the road and a car suddenly hit the vehicle injuring the 26-year-old man.