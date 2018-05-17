Three lorries and two buses collided on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday and caused injuries to three Singapore teenagers.

Reports said that local police were alerted at around 3.40 pm about the accident, which took place in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before the Alexandra Road exit on AYE.

When the officers reached the accident location on Lane 3, they found three injured teenager students, who were travelling by one of the buses that involved in the accident. All the victims were taken to the National University Hospital, located at 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road, which is almost 9 to 12 minutes away from the accident spot.

An eyewitness to the incident, Jason Tan said that after the accident, he saw some students were getting out of the damaged bus. In addition to that, he said Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the local police were present at the scene and he saw an ambulance, including some Land Transport Authority (LTA) traffic officers at the accident location.

As per the witness, the accident not only caused injuries to people but also created a massive jam, which extended till the Clementi.