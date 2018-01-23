Three people were arrested for traffic and drug-related offences in Bishan on the morning of Monday, January 22. They were pulled over by traffic police for traveling in cars with tinted windows but were later accused of the more serious offences.

The three accused were in two different cars. In the first car, a 27-year-old man was traveling with a 24-year-old woman, whereas the second car had a 30-year-old man.

After being pulled over at a bus stop near Block 254, Bishan Street 22, they were handed over to the police when the first couple refused to cooperate. It is still unknown how these three are connected.

The police were summoned for help at Marymount Road at around 7.56 am. According to reports, drug-related material and equipment were found in both the cars.

The man from the first car was arrested for traffic-related and drug-related offences. The 30-year-old man and the woman were also arrested for drug-related offences.

An investigation is being conducted into the matter.

Recently, A 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan for carrying nearly 3 kg of stimulant drugs in his suitcase.

On January 13, Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had arrested 93 drug offenders after conducting a four-day islandwide operation. 42g of Ice, 173 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of heroin and cannabis were also seized.

A few days prior to this, the CNB had seized about 1.9 kg of cannabis and 1.1 kg of heroin from local drug traffickers.