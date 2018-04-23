Three Singaporeans were killed after a lorry allegedly crashed into them near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday morning. Police arrested the lorry driver, a 25-year-old man, for dangerous driving causing the death of pedestrians.

Officers said that they were alerted about the accident at around 9.30 am that involved a lorry, an SBS Transit bus and three individuals in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. They also arrested the driver, who was also injured during the incident.

The lorry overturned a traffic light, which went under the body of the vehicle. The windscreen of the bus involved in the accident was left with cracks on the right side and the drain railings on the pavement were also damaged.

The SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan has claimed that their bus was stationary at a traffic junction when the lorry came hurtling and hit three pedestrians and then the bus. He said that none of the bus passengers suffered any injuries.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officials used rescue lifting airbags to extricate two pedestrians, stuck under the lorry. Later, the paramedics pronounced the three victims hit by the lorry were dead.

During the police investigation, they found a noticeable decal on the lorry that clarified company's name, which is Chang Fu located at Northstar @ AMK. A man, Xu Hsu Jing said that his son had been driving the lorry when the accident took place.

The man said that he is not sure how serious the injuries could be, but he said that before the accident occurred, the driver had apparently felt blurred in his eye and that he failed to see further.

The officials found the lorry driver conscious and took him to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is 11 to 14 minutes away from the accident scene. SCDF said that the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the injured driver.

Traffic was disrupted at the junction around 11 am on Monday morning as the entire area was enclosed due to the accident.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which provides road related facilities for users and also ensures the safety of vehicles, tweeted at 10 am confirming the accident that took place on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9. In the same tweet, they also asked the road users to avoid the left lane, which leads to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Just a day before, a fatal accident took place at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil at around 1 am in the night. The accident involved a Mercedes car and an SMRT bus. While a 23-year-old woman was dead, a 24-year-old woman, who was driving the car and a passenger, a 26-year-old man, were hospitalized after the accident.