Singapore's Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Friday that three new roads in the Bidadari estate will be partially opened from Jan 14 to serve the upcoming developments in the estate.

The authorities said that Bidadari Park Drive, Alkaff Crescent and Woodleigh Link will serve public housing projects in the area like Alkaff Lakeview, Alkaff Oasis, Woodleigh Glen and Woodleigh Village.

However, Bidadari Park Drive is a major road that will serve as the main transportation spine for the Bidadari estate. This road will run the entire length of the estate, from Bartley Road to Upper Serangoon Road.

Meanwhile, Bidadari Greenway, the 1.6km-long road, will connect the housing developments to the Bidadari Park. Extending from the northern tip to the southern tip of the estate, the road will feature rest spots, communal facilities, and pedestrian and cycling paths.

Channel News Asia reported that three new signalised junctions will also be commissioned along with the other new road. This initiative will help to regulate vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The new junctions will be located along Bidadari Drive Park and will connect to Upper Serangoon Road, Upper Aljunied Road and Alkaff Crescent.

HDB has urged the motorists to drive carefully when approaching the traffic signals and to observe the traffic signal indications. The authorities added that auxiliary police officers will be deployed to guide motorists during the commissioning of new signalised junctions.

According to reports, the Bidadari estate will also have the facility of Singapore's first underground air-conditioned bus interchange below Housing Board flats.