At least three men were injured in an accident involving a car and a lorry in Tanah Merah Coast Road on Saturday in Singapore. According to reports, the three wounded men, who are in their 20s, were conscious when they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was informed about the accident, which took place in Tanah Merah Coast Road that leads to the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, at around 7.45 am.

Several photos that were posted on the Telegram account of a traffic-related news channel SG No.1 All in 1 Sharing / Updates showed a light blue car overturned at a junction of the road. It was clear from the images that the car's front bumper and doors were severely damaged due to the accident.