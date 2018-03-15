Singapore police have arrested two employees and one former worker from a cosmetics company for allegedly stealing the firm's products worth S$27,000.

On Thursday, the Singapore Police Force said in a press release that the company reported of samples of the firm's products being illegally sold online on March 5. However, the police have not identified the cosmetics company, which is located along Sin Ming Road.

After receiving the report, the police conducted extensive ground enquiries and finally the officers established the identities of the three men, who were arrested on Mar 6 and Mar 7.

The police have recovered more than 200 products, including shampoos, perfumes and moisturisers worth around S$27,000,

The authorities said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the online seller formerly worked at the company. The accused is believed to have joined with two employees to steal products from the company's warehouse.

The police said that the investigations are still going on. If found guilty, the three men may face a jail sentence of up to seven years and can also be fined.

Last year, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury watches online. The preliminary investigations revealed that before reselling the products locally via social media platforms, the man had used e-commerce IT goods from foreign sources.