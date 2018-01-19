Three men were arrested on Wednesday after they were suspected of stealing casino chips from the patrons of the Marina Bay Sands casino. The police said in a press release that the men belong to the age group of 32 to 54.

According to the police statement, the accused trio were working together to steal chips from gaming tables since January 13. Many unsuspecting patrons have been affected by their misdemeanor.

They have stolen more than S$23,000 cash and casino ships, which were seized during their arrest, said the police. They will be charged in court on Friday.

The charges against them are expected to be of abatement by conspiracy to commit theft, which can lead to a jail term of three years and fine, or both.

Marina Bay is increasingly gaining prominence as a hub of criminal activities. In 2016, the Indonesian anti-terror police force arrested six men for plotting a terror attack in Singapore. According to reports, they were trying to hit Marina Bay with rockets which they planned to fire from the island.