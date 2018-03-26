Singapore Police Force arrested three male suspects of drug-related offences from a coffee shop located at Bukit Batok on Sunday morning. In March, it is the fourth case of drug-related arrests took place in the country.

A Facebook page called Rilek1Corner has shared the video of the incident. The footage showed that while one of the suspects, wearing a yellow t-shirt, was lying on the floor, another man in grey shirt was leaned on a chair.

The video showed another alleged drug offender, wearing a red shirt during the arrest while having a conversation with a police officer.

Reports stated that police were alerted to the situation at around 10.05 am at Block 279 Bukit Batok Avenue 3 on Sunday. When the officials reached the location they arrested those three men, who are aged between 55 and 56. One of those arrested individuals was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, as the 56-year-old man's health was not stable.

A staff of the coffee shop informed the police about the arrival of those suspects and when the officers searched those men, they found substance, which is believed to be some kind of drugs.

The further police investigation is going on.

If these suspects are found guilty of importing, exporting or found in possession of more than legally measured quantities of drugs, then they have to face a long term of imprisonment, caning, and even capital punishment.

Earlier on March 21, a 50-year-old man was arrested from a third-storey flat at Block 114, Ho Ching Road, as he had a history of drug offences.

On the same day, Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB) conducted two separate operations to catch drug offenders. The officers arrested seven suspects and seized drugs worth more than $155,000.

In another 11-day long operation conducted by CNB and supported by Singapore Police Force, officers arrested 122 drug offenders along with a suspected "Ice" trafficker.