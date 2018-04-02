Four people, including a child, became victims of a road accident involving two cars on Good Friday, March 30, at Mandai Road junction.

Captured in a video, the post-accident scene uploaded on Facebook by a user, Mikaelo Dayrit, shows a badly damaged car which could have been fatal had it been on the driver side.

The 1.14-minute long video showed that the red car's front bumper had fallen off and its passenger door was damaged. The other car in grey can be seen in the video with serious damage to its bonnet, when it collided with a traffic light post.

The video also showed an ambulance and a police bike at the accident location, including a fallen road sign and some local residents gathering at the spot.

As per the reports, police said on Monday that they were alerted about the accident, which took place at the junction of Mandai Lake Road and Mandai Road, on Friday afternoon.

They found three injured people, aged between 27 and 63 and they were conscious when officials reached the spot. They were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central that is almost 12 minutes away from the accident location.

Singapore Civil Defence Force also said that one injured child admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, which is located at 100 Bukit Timah Road, almost 20 minutes away from the spot.

Reports stated that a driver of the red car and another 27-year-old passenger suffered abrasions. In the other car, there were five people, including a 35-year-old driver and a 63-year-old passenger.

All the injured have been discharged from the hospital, as they did not suffer any life-threatening injuries during the accident. The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be established by the police.