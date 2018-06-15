Singapore police arrested a man, who was allegedly involved in a fight that caused the death of a 29-year-old man in Geylang Road on Friday morning.

As reported, the police has claimed that it was a murder case. During the initial investigation, they found a 30-year-old suspect and arrested him in relation to the case.

In a news release, police said that they came to know about this incident at around 7.50 am on Friday that took place at 218 Geylang Road. It also added that the deceases was found by the officers while lying motionless at the location. After a diagnosis by the paramedics at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Reports claimed that the man suffered from head injuries, which could be seen from outside. However, the alleged accused will be taken to the court on Saturday, June 16 where he will face the charges for the murder.

Murder is defined under Section 300 of the Singapore penal code. There are other subdivisions of this law to simplify the cause punishment procedure. These are-

Section 300(C)

Subsection (c) will be explained before subsection (b). There are three parts to this subsection:

• Intention to cause the bodily injury;

• Such injury is sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death;

• The bodily injury caused the death.

Section 300(b)

There are three parts to this section

• Intention of causing bodily injury;

• Knowledge that such bodily injury is likely to cause the death of the victim;

• Victim dies as a result of that bodily injury.

Section 300(d)

There are four parts to this subsection:

• Knowledge that act the offender intends to commit is so imminently dangerous that;

• Act must in all probability cause death; or

• cause such a bodily injury as is likely to cause death;

• Without excuse for incurring such risk of causing death.

If a person found guilty under section 300(a), then he or she will be punished with the mandatory death penalty. Convicts under section 300(b), (c) and (d) will face a death penalty or life imprisonment, including canning if not punished with death.