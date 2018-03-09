A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for his suspected involvement in a series of obscene acts in Tampines, Singapore.

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they received a report on Feb 9 about a man exposing himself to a female victim along Tampines Street 45. Following the report, the authorities arrested the suspect on Thursday.

The police said that the suspect is believed to be involved in another similar case reported in the neighbourhood.

On Friday, the man will be charged in court with committing an obscene act in a public place. If convicted, he may face up to three months of jail or fine or both.

On Feb 7, a 21-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police after a pinhole camera was found in a handicapped toilet in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) earlier this month.

Last year in November, a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail for filming obscene visuals of two ladies at two different incidents. The incidents of sexual molestation cases have witnessed an all-time high in Singapore, most of them involving sexual harassment in workplaces, lonely roads, and other vulnerable areas.