Singapore police arrested a 29-year-old man, who touched the buttocks of a woman at Block 371 along Bukit Batok Street 31 on Sunday.

An UberEATS rider, Randy said that at around 8 pm he noticed a group of people was looking for someone. When he asked them, Randy came to know that they were the family members of the woman who claimed that a man has touched her private part.

Later, he saw some police officers and an ambulance at the same spot where he met with allegedly molested woman's family members.

He said that at around 9 pm when he returned after completing food delivery, police and ambulance came to the spot as the alleged suspect was roughed up by the family members after a fight between both parties.

Randy also mentioned that he asked another woman to know what exactly happened and she said that the family members had kicked the accused.

He also heard from a family member that the suspect had touched the woman inappropriately.

According to Asia One, the suspect tried to explain what exactly happened and said that it was an accident. But when local police interrogated him, he denied that the incident even happened.

However, in a video, which captured the aftermath of the incident has shown that police officers talking to the victim, who was wearing a floral dress. That video also included the accused, who was seen to be sat on the floor, while police officers questioning him.

Later, police said that when they came to know about the case at around 8.37 pm, they took immediate action as it is a case of outrage of modesty. Further investigation is under process.

However, this is not the first case of molestation happened in a public place. Earlier in January, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 39-year-old woman at Joo Koon MRT station in Singapore.

Police said that the victim claimed that the incident happened when she was walking down the staircase at the station.

In the same month, a police arrested 25-year-old Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduate student for the outrage of modesty after receiving a report from a 17-year-old victim.

According to Singapore's criminal law, a convict of such cases could face a jail term of up to 2 years, or a fine, or with caning, or a combination of the abovementioned punishments.