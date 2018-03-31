A hit-and-run accident took place in Serangoon Road on Tuesday night, March 27 and left an injured 27-year-old female cyclist stranded on the road.

Reports said that police were alerted about the incident at around 8.35 pm that involved the bicycle of the female and a car on Serangoon Road towards MacPherson Road.

The police spokesperson said that after the accident, the injured woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which is located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, almost 8 minutes away from the accident location.

Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they asked the hospital to be on standby, as the cyclist needed immediate treatment.

Reports also claimed that the car hit the bicycle of the woman and that she was shoved into a tree.

Some friends of the injured woman had called for eyewitnesses to find the driver through a Facebook post. They also mentioned that the victim was badly injured and at the risk of becoming paraplegic.

Another Singapore resident, Dylan Koh also asked for witnesses or anyone with dashboard footage of the incident to contact him via Facebook. He made this appeal on traffic channel Roads.sg on Thursday, March 29.

A Facebook user, Ayesa Angeles shared a photo of the accident site to seek help from the eyewitnesses via SG Road Vigilante.

As of now, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Recently, in a similar case, a 19-year-old female cyclist was taken to hospital unconscious after a car hit the bicycle in Corporation Road. The accident took place at around 6.30 am on March 27 at the junction of Corporation Road and Fourth Chin Bee Road, towards Boon Lay Way.

In another incident, a man, aged 67, became a victim of a road accident on February 13, when he was cycling across a zebra crossing in Jurong West.

After watching the footage of the incident police came to know that the victim raised his hand to signal his intention to cross the road but still that accident occurred.