A 26-year-old man was charged in the court on Monday, as he allegedly jumped onto the hood of a car outside St James Power Station on Saturday, May 5.

The accused, Chee Chu Siong faces one count of committing a rash act at about 3 am on Saturday. The reports said that he ran towards a moving private-hire car and jumped on the vehicle when it stopped at 3 Sentosa Gateway, outside the popular nightspot of the area, St James Power Station.

When the police came to the location, they arrested the man for committing such rash act in a public place.

A dashboard camera footage, which captured the entire incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon by the son of the car's driver. The video showed that Chee, who was wearing a black shirt, jeans and a cap, suddenly came in front of the car while running on the street and jumped onto the hood of the vehicle. There were few more people, who have walked away on the side of the same road.

The video also captured that he stomped on the windscreen and climbed to the top of the vehicle.

Later, the son of the victim, who is a 72-year-old Grab driver, said in the Facebook post that after the incident his father drove off to prevent confrontation. He also added that his elderly father did not do anything to provoke the man. While addressing the accused he added that it was him who jumped on the car and the friend of Chee even shouted that 'we apologised already, what more do you want?'

However, Chee is now out on bail of S$5,000 and will attend the next court hearing, which will take place on May 24. As per the Section 336, whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished —

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 months, or with fine which may extend to $1,500, or with both.

Section 337 states that whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished —

(a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to $5,000, or with both; or

(b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both.