A 78-year-old man was killed in an accident involving two motorcycles on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday. The police have arrested a 26-year-old motorcyclist, who suffered hand injuries, for causing death by a negligent act.

The authorities said that the accident took place on the SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE), near the Lentor Avenue exit, at around 2 am. According to reports, the elderly motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH). However, he later died in the hospital due to his injuries.

According to reports, the younger motorcyclist hit the rear of the other motorcycle and the older men flung off his vehicle due to the impact.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old son of the deceased told Shin Min Daily News, a Chinese-language newspaper, that his father had left the house at about 10 am on Friday. But, they were not aware of his destination. Later, they came to know that his father went to meet his friends in Johor Baru.

"My father had friends in Malaysia and often visited Johor Baru. He was probably on his way home when the accident happened," he told Shin Min Daily News. He added that the hospital informed him of the news.

"It is too sudden and we are not sure what happened, which makes it difficult for us to accept his death," he added. "Our only regret is that we did not get to see him for the last time before he left us."

The family hopes that some witnesses would have more information about the accident. The victim, who has been riding for decades, will be cremated on Tuesday.