Singapore police have arrested a 25-year-old for being involved in an alarming fight at Claymore Road, near Orchard Towers, on Saturday, March 10. The authorities have classified the case as rioting.

Several videos of the fight that were widely circulated on social media showed two men engaged in an altercation before one of them swings an empty glass liquor bottle at the other man's head, hitting his neck.

The bottle was seen falling to the ground when the first attacker tries to swing it again. The man, who was hit by the bottle, picked it up.

Meanwhile, another clip showed the man, who was hit in the neck, throwing the glass bottle with great force at the man who swung it at him.

Meanwhile, another man joined the fight and attacked the man who was hit in the neck. The third assailant was soon thrown in a moving bus and he hurt his back. However, the authorities are still trying to find out the exact cause of the dispute between the three men.

The Independent reported that the second video appears to be surveillance camera footage and it is dated 10 March 2018. The publication also quoted a police spokesman as saying: "A 25-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was subsequently arrested in relation to the case."