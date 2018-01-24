A 25-year-old ex-gang leader has been found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl four times between November 2013 and January 2014. However, on Tuesday, January 23, during his trial, he denied the allegations and told the court that he did not even touch the minor.

According to police records, the alleged events took place at the staircase of a karaoke outlet and in a flat situated in Choa Chu Kang Crescent, respectively.

Koh Rong Guang, also popular as Charles told the High Court that these allegations are baseless and false as the girl just wanted to frame him as a criminal and take the revenge for posting her intimate photos with a friend, Guang Fu Yiming who is 20-years-old, from the gang.

According to reports, Guang told someone else to upload the photos and later those images went viral.

Guang addressed the girl as a "stranger" and a "slut" and mentioned that he never liked that girl. He said that the girl tried getting closer to Fu, knowing the fact that he has a girlfriend.

On the other hand, David Khoo, the Deputy Public Prosecutor told the court that Guang and Fu have exchanged some text messages where Guang stated that if he wants to do something with the girl Fu cannot interrupt in-between.

Khoo presented this message as an evidence to prove that Guan has an intention to go physical with the girl.

The legal authority has put 12 charges against Guang, which includes rape, sexual assault by penetration, criminal intimidation, committing a criminal act with a minor and circulation of nude photos of a girl.

The victim lodged a complaint in July 2014 after her nude photos went viral on social media. On the other hand, Guang said in the court room that he did not click those photos but it was his friend Fu, who sent those pictures to him.

When he was asked to call his estranged wife and other witnesses to support his statement, Guang said that he cannot ask them to come as he has bad terms with everyone.