The 24-year-old maid from Myanmar, who was arrested for the suspected murder of her 70-year-old employer, found guilty on Wednesday and faced charges on the court.

As reported, the accused, Zin Mar New was working for the deceased since few months. Police said that they received a call at around 3.09 pm on Monday, June 25 and asked to visit the residential unit at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6.

In a news release, they confirmed that when the officers reached the location, they found the motionless body of the woman on the floor of her Choa Chu Kang flat but, paramedics pronounced the elderly woman dead at around 3.29 pm.

Later, police located the maid, who is the main suspect in the murder case and arrested her from a place somewhere outside the crime scene.

The accused will be remanded for psychiatric evaluation for a week. Zin will not be able to appeal for a bail, as this is a non-billable case. As per the law if the court found her guilty of killing her employer, then she would face the maximum punishment, death penalty.

The section 3009 (a) stated that there are three parts of the subsection: 1) The accused must have intended to commit the act, 2) the accused must have intended for that act to cause death and 3) The act must have been the cause of death.

Any convict under this section will face a punishment of a mandatory death penalty. If a person found guilty under other subsections, such as 300(b), (c) and (d) will face a death penalty or life imprisonment, including canning if not punished with death.