A 23-year-old man became injured after an alleged accident took place in Woodlands on Thursday evening June 21. Now, the uncle of the victim searching for witnesses of the incident in the search for justice for his bedridden nephew.

In a Facebook post, the uncle of the victim, Ashim Ahmad has mentioned that the son of his brother-in-law has suffered from multiple fractures on his spine, neck and collarbone, including bruises on his chest and near his rib cage. Due to the seriousness of those injuries, the victim is still admitted at Koo Teck Puat Hospital.

In the post, Ashim added that on the day of the incident, his nephew, Nur Hakim left home at around 5:30 pm and was riding his bike to pick up his girlfriend. The family came to know about the accident after receiving a call from the hospital, where he is admitted now, on late Thursday night.

Nur has no memory of the accident, as he only could recall his departure from the house and then opening eyes on the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) bed on late Thursday night.

Ashim also added in the post that they have no clear idea on how did the accident happened as well as who called for an ambulance but the family believe that the incident might have taken place near Woodlands Ave 2, as it was the common route for Nur to visit his girlfriend.

He urged the local residents to provide their assistance to find out the culprit and details about the accident. He also asked people that if anyone has any evidence such as videos or photos of the accident, then they can contact him on his mobile number, 82118574 or witnesses can also contact him via message.

As per the health condition of Nur, he needs few more months to recover from this injuries and get back to his normal life.