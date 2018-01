A 22-year-old woman was injured after she lost control of her car and crashed it into a road sign in Lorong Chuan on Saturday in Singapore. Reports said that she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

The police said that they were informed about the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 into Lorong Chuan at 3.26 pm.

According to reports, one road sign was damaged due to the impact of the vehicle. The police said that the investigations are still going on.