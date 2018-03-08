A 21-year-old man was arrested by Singapore police on Wednesday after a pinhole camera was found in a handicapped toilet in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) earlier this month.

On Thursday, the police said in a press release that a 58-year-old woman reported the incident last week after she found the pinhole camera in a handicapped toilet in basement 1 of the Humanities and Social Sciences building. The female printing service contractor also informed the school management.

According to reports, the camera was supposedly hidden inside a plastic hook that was hanging on the side of the door facing the toilet bowl.

The officers from Jurong Police Division conducted probes and enquiries based on the report. After establishing the identity of the man, the officers arrested him on Wednesday.

The police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that he is involved in other similar cases as well. The authorities added that a laptop, a mobile phone and two pinhole cameras were seized as case exhibits. The investigations against the man are still going on.

If anyone is convicted with the offence of public nuisance, he may face a maximum fine of S$1,000. Anyone found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman may be jailed for up to one year and/or fined.

Last year in November, a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail for filming obscene visuals of two ladies at two different incidents. The incidents of sexual molestation cases have witnessed an all-time high in Singapore, most of them involving sexual harassment in workplaces, lonely roads, and other vulnerable areas.