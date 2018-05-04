A motorcyclist was injured in an accident that took place on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Thursday evening, May 3.

Reports stated that an eyewitness of the accident said the wet and slippery road due to heavy rains might have caused the accident. A police spokesperson said that they were alerted about the incident at around 6.11 pm on Thursday that involved two motorcycles and two cars in SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

In addition, he also said that one of the motorcyclists was a 21-year-old man. When the officers reached the location they found the man in his conscious state and took him to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 12 to 14 minutes away from the accident spot. As of now, no fatal injuries have been reported.

Police investigation is going on.

A 30-year-old man died on May 1 after his car skid out of control near the Xilin Avenue exit on East Coast Parkway. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man but paramedics pronounced him dead. Another accident took place almost three hours later at Yishun Avenue 2. Two men aged between 25 and 30 were found injured after their vehicles collided at the junction. Later, police arrested a 28-year-old man for the suspected drive under influence of alcohol. He allegedly mounted a kerb next to Bugis MRT station exit.

On the same day, another accident took place after a motorcycle and a car collided on the Central Expressway (CTE) and left a 22-year-old man injured. The accident happened during heavy rainfall when the car suddenly changed its direction and came towards the motorcyclist, who was riding past the Seletar West Link exit.