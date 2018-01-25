Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday that posting results for the 2018 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Feb 1.

MOE said JAE applicants can obtain their posting results from 9 am through the JAE official website (https://www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/jae) or via SMS. It added that the students who are posted to a Junior College or the Millennia Institute will have to report to these institutions the next day, Feb 2, at 8.30am.

Applicants posted to a polytechnic or Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package from the respective institutions by mail.

The ministry added that the students, who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC or to MI, should approach the JC of their choice or MI directly.

The JC will have the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and the student meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise, MOE said. Those applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should approach MI directly.

Students interested to apply for a place in a polytechnic diploma course or a transfer to another diploma course will have to do so via the official Polytechnic JAE appeal system at http://jaeappeal.polytechnic.edu.sg. The process will start from Feb 1, 9 am, to Feb 5, 4 pm. The outcome of the JAE appeal will be available on the same official site from Feb 8, 2pm.

Applicants who are willing to appeal for a place in ITE can apply at its website (https://www.ite.edu.sg/wps/portal/intake), from 9 am on Feb 1 to 11.59 pm on Feb 7.

The results of the ITE appeals will be available at another ITE portal (https://www.ite.edu.sg/admission/ft/results.html ) from 9am on Feb 26. MOE said that successful applicants are required to accept the offer by Mar 1.