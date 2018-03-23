A 20-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was seriously injured after an accident with a car in Bukit Batok on Wednesday in Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man was taken concious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that they were informed about the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 23 and Bukit Batok Street 25 at about 2 pm.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the rider's cousin, who identified herself as Fian Fieqa, appealed for witnesses to the accident. The Facebook user said that the injured rider is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Along with the Facebook post, Fieqa shared a dashboard camera video footage that showed a white car taking a right turn at the junction, before the motorcyclist crashed into it.

The motorcyclist, who was going straight, skidded and fell onto the road and a glimpse of his pink Foodpanda delivery bag was seen in the clip.

On Friday, a Foodpanda spokesperson confirmed The Straits Times that one of its riders was involved in an accident on Wednesday. "In respect of our rider's privacy, we cannot share more details at this time," the spokesman told The Straits Times.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January and February 2018.