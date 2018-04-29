A fallen tree branch was obstructing the Ganges Avenue towards Indus Road on Saturday evening, April 28. Around 20 passers-by helped to move the tree branch to clear the road.

Reports stated that a senior logistics officer Muhamad Hairi Ismail said the tree branch has fallen at around 8 pm on Saturday and blocked all three lanes on the road. The local resident Hairi, 42, he heard a loud noise but thought that it was fireworks. But when he looked outside through his window to know what exactly happened, he saw a big tree branch had dropped in the middle of the road and blocked the area. He also added that when the incident happened there were no cars on the road.

Later, almost 15 to 20 people, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and Hairi took the initiative to remove the big branch and clear the road. Meanwhile, two people took control of the traffic.

A Facebook user, called PacifyRr Loh Sh posted the photos and videos of the incident, which was captured during the clear-up operation.

However, Hairi said that it took almost 10 minutes to clear the road to pass the vehicles. The traffic police officers arrived the location about half an hour later and the contractors from NParks used tools to cut the tree branch.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted about the incident at around 8.18 pm to alert the motorcycle riders about the obstacle on Ganges Avenue.

Earlier, on April 21, an 89-year-old man was struck by a falling tree branch and that became the cause of his death. The incident happened on North Bridge Road, which starts at the junction with Crawford Street in Kallang, on the western bank of the Rochor River, and continues in a southwest direction before ending at Elgin Bridge. When the local police reached the location the victim was found lying motionless and unconscious. Later, when paramedics examined the man, they pronounced him dead.