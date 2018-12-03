Two women, aged between 29 and 37, were arrested by Singapore police for their alleged involvement in using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised retail purchases.

The owner of the credit card called the police and informed them about the several unauthorised transactions, amounting to more than $1,300, made with his card on Friday, November 30. The initial investigation led the police officials from the Commercial Affairs Department to those suspects, who were arrested on Saturday, December 1.

The officials seized an assortment of toiletries, packaged food and drinks, as well as cosmetic jewellery which were believed to have been bought by using the stolen card. The investigation also revealed that those two women are believed have made at least 22 unauthorised credit card transactions in November.

Both women will be taken to the court on Monday and will be charged with the offence of abetment by a conspiracy to cheat under Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

As per the law, if the court finds anyone guilty of cheating, then he or she shall face a jail term which may extend to 10 years, including a fine.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force stated, "The Police would like to remind merchants and sales staff to exercise vigilance and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions. They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and if they are suspicious, they should contact their processing bank immediately for advice."