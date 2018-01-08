Two people have been injured after a tree along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh fell onto the road on Monday morning in Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia that those two people were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Reports suggested that the incident took place at about 10 am. An image that was circulated on social media showed the tree lying across the two-lane road, the road divider and on a white lorry near a traffic junction.

A dashcam footage of the incident was posted on YouTube. It showed the tree crashing on the road and blocking vehicles on one side.