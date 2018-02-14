Two Singaporean men were arrested by local police after found guilty of stealing food from people who visited Orchard Road on Wednesday.

According to reports, a woman lodged a complaint in the police station at around 8. 50 pm on Monday. She told police that her bag had been stolen from Orchard Road.

That woman also mentioned that when she was sitting at a shopping mall, she kept her bag just behind her.

But, when she turned to take it back, her bag, which had credit cards and cash around $300, was not at the place where she kept it.

Ta Tanglin Police Division took immediate action when they received the theft report. They identified two suspects through closed-circuit television footage (CCTV).

Police arrested those alleged accused in Balestier Road on the same day. They seized four handsets, which were believed to be fraudulently obtained.

Police also claimed that the pair were involved in at least three other cases of theft which took place on Monday, Feb 12 and Tuesday, Feb 13 at shopping malls in Orchard Road and HarbourFront Walk.

Both suspects will be attended court hearing soon, with the offence of theft with common intention and if they found guilty, they will be behind the bars up to three years of jail and with or without fine.