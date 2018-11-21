Singapore police arrested two men on Monday, November 19 for allegedly assaulting a woman with a penknife in Jurong West.

The police were informed about the assault which took place at a bus stop near Block 501 Jurong West Street 51 at around 2.45 pm on Monday.

In a statement, police stated that when they reached the location they found the victim with facial injuries and lacerations on her arms. The woman later said that two men attacked her with a penknife. Due to the injuries, she was taken to the hospital.

Even though both the attackers, aged 30, ran away from the location, the officers from Jurong Police Division identified them through ground inquiries and by using police cameras. With the help of Special Operations Command officers, police arrested them at around 9 pm on Monday.

Shin Min Daily News, reported that when the police visited Jurong West Street 42, those men refused to open the door of their flat. But when a locksmith was able to help officers gain access to the unit, police went inside and arrested them.

The officers also found a knife and seized the weapon in relation to the case.

Penal Code Section 324, states that whoever, except in the case provided for by section 334, voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, or by means of fire or any heated substance, or by means of any poison or any corrosive substance, or by means of any explosive substance, or by means of any substance which it is deleterious to the human body to inhale, to swallow, or to receive into the blood, or by means of any animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 7 years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.