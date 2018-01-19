Two men have been arrested in Singapore for alleged involvement in a series of cheating cases of fake gold, said the police in a statement on Friday, January 19.

The investigation is underway and preliminary reports show that both of the accused have committed similar cheating incidents five times before being caught by the police.

On Thursday, police received reports about a man attempting to pawn a bangle and ring made of fake gold at a shop in Choa Chu Kang Street 62. The 27-year-old man was arrested after officers from Jurong Police Division arrived on the scene.

After being questioned by the police, the man accused revealed that he had an accomplice, who was a 42-year-old man. Soon, he was arrested along Choa Chu North 6.

The duo will be brought to court on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to commit cheating. If proven guilty, they may face a jail term of 10 years, along with fine.