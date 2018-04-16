Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that took place in Woodlands on Friday night, April 13. Reports said that the injured were taken to the hospital soon after the accident that included five vehicles.

Photos and videos which captured the aftermath of the accident have been posted on social media showing an overturned vehicle on the road.

The accident involved four cars and a motorcycle at Woodlands Avenue 3 towards Woodlands Avenue 5, after Woodlands Street 32. The police later said that they were alerted about the incident at around 9.06 pm on Friday.

When the officials reached the accident spot, they found a 32-year-old female car driver and a 57-year-old male motorcyclist injured in the collision and were immediately taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 19 minutes away from the accident spot.

The police investigation is still going on.

Even though there are several safety measures set by the authority for road users in Singapore, the accident data provided by Value Penguin has shown that 8,417 accidents in 2016 resulted in casualties and 140 of them are fatal accidents. The report included that Singapore's rate of road fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants per year is 2.51.

So far, five major accidents took place in the month of April, including a fatal accident on Boon Keng Road on Saturday, April 14. Police arrested a taxi driver who was involved in the accident for causing the death of a 53-year-old man due to negligence.

At the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, two cars collided on Wednesday, April 11 and left two motorists injured. A video of the incident was posted on social media which showed that a black car had flipped to its side after it collided with a white car that was waiting at the signal. The same car also hit another blue vehicle including a grey van during the incident.

In another case, a van hit a Singaporean cyclist on Tanjong Katong Road. Even though officers rushed the 41-year-old victim to Tan Tock Seng Hospital within 15 minutes, he has not come out of the coma still.

On April 4, an accident occurred in Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) leaving behind a 47-year-old man on motorcycle injured. A video of the incident showed that the motorcycle was behind the ComfortDelGro taxi in a line of several other vehicles. A van suddenly turned up and hit him.