Two cars collided in Yio Chu Kang on Wednesday morning and left two motorists injured. A footage of the accident has shown that the accident took place at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The dashboard camera footage showed that a black car had flipped to its side after it collided with a white car which was standing on the signal. In the video, it showed the car also hit another blue vehicle including a grey van during the incident.

The 30-second long video, which was posted on the Facebook page called "Flipped car", shows that the accident had halted the entire traffic. A man in white trousers and a shirt was seen in the footage, coming out of his orange car to check on details of the accident.

The local police said that they were alerted about the accident at around 7.30 am. When the officers reached the destination they rescued both car drivers, who were conscious with minor injuries. Later, the officials took the victims to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is 6 km away from the accident spot.

Even though there are several safety measures on average one such accident is taking place every month, blamed mainly on poor driving skills of drivers or unintended diversions.

Traffic accidents data provided by Value Penguin shows that 8,417 accidents in 2016 resulted in casualties and 140 of them are fatal accidents. It stated that Singapore's road fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants per year is 2.51.