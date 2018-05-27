An accident took place on Thursday night, May 24 at Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) after a lorry crashed into a silver Toyota car. The driver of the lorry and other passengers of the car were found injured.

Reports stated that the 52-year-old lorry driver accepted that he lost control of his vehicle, as he felt giddy at that time and hit the rear of the silver Toyota at BKE. Later, the local police said at around10.30 pm they were alerted to the accident, which involved the lorry and four cars, including the Toyota on the BKE towards Woodlands.

When the officers reached the location, they found the injured lorry driver and a 36-year-man, who was a passenger of the silver Toyota in a conscious state. Both of them were taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 15 to 17 minutes away from the accident spot.

A dashboard camera footage, which has captured the accident, was shared on a Facebook page called, Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road. It showed that the silver Toyota with Singapore registration number SGP 9838Z was standing in the lane behind other cars. When it started to move forward, suddenly the lorry came while hurtling towards the left rear of the car, hit the left side of the Toyota and pushed it towards the central road divider. The video also showed that rear bumper of the car torn apart and went under the lorry.

Because of the collision, other three cars, which were standing in front of the Toyota were also become involved in the accident.

As per another video of the incident, it was clear that the lorry changed its direction, as it moved from the first lane to the third. It was also seen in the video that the lorry was about to hit some motorcyclists, who were coming from behind. The police investigation is under process.

This is the second big accident that took place on Thursday, as in the morning at around 11.17 am a taxi driver overlooked the signal at Esplanade Drive and Raffles Ave junction and caused an accident involving while involving two cars and a van.