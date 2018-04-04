Singapore court charged two former employees of Royal Plaza on Scotts with corruption on Wednesday. The two accused allegedly received payments for referring the hotel's transport jobs to a limousine company.

Frankie Chan Li Fah, the 33-year-old former guest services assistant manager, faces eight counts of corruptly obtaining S$3,869 from Mubarak Shah Zaman Shah, a driver who worked for K A Shah Limo Services.

In a press release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that the hotel's former chief concierge, Mohamed Ibrahim Mohd Ya'acob, 63, was charged with eight counts of corruptly obtaining S$1,507 from Mubarak for the same offence.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption," the CPIB release said. "The Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved."