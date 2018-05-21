A fire broke out at the Pinnacle@Duxton in Tanjong Pagar on early Monday morning. Two people, injured people were rescued from the bedroom of a 48th-floor unit which was on fire.

Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident that took place at Block 1D Cantonment Road at around 4.15 am. When they reached the fire accident location, they found a man and a woman, who is 60-year-old, trapped inside the unit due to the sudden fire break out and suffered smoke inhalation.

SCDF offices took the victims of this fire incident to the nearby Singapore General Hospital, located at Bukit Merah, which is almost three to four minutes away from Pinnacle@Duxton.

However, the firefighters of SCDF controlled the blaze, which involved the bedroom contents by using two water jets. But, SCDF is investigating the fire accident case, as they still don't know which caused the fire to break out.

While these two residents became lucky to survive the fire accident at Pinnacle@Duxton, which was completed in 2009, on May 2, when a similar incident took place in a flat at Block 18, Bedok South Road, a 60-year-old woman failed to escape from the unit and burnt to death.

Earlier, SCDF, who is in charge of the provision of emergency services in Singapore, has announced on February 1 that they have formed an advisory panel to review the regulatory authority on cladding, the covering on the surface to provide thermal insulation. The panel will also review the safety measures, regulations and certification processes. Not only that, in April the agency also informed that they have initiated plans to use robots to fight fires and transporting casualties during emergency situations. They suggested that the new '3+1' model will be a comprised version of three firefighters and one Red Rhino robot and that will be more effective than the traditional four-member crew.