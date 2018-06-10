Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued injured people, including two boys, after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat on the 14th floor of Block 104D Canberra Street on Saturday afternoon, June 9. Primary investigation showed that a personal mobility device (PMD) caused the sudden fire outbreak.

As per a Facebook post by SCDF stated that they were alerted to the fire accident at around 4.15 pm. When the officers reached the location they found two trapped boys in a bedroom of that affected unit and due to burn injuries they were taken to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital, located at 100 Bukit Timah Road, which is almost 23 to 25 minutes away from the fire incident spot.

Reports stated that SCDF officials also rescued three adults from the same location. Since those adults inhaled a huge amount of smoke, officers took them to Singapore General Hospital in Bukit Merah and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central.

The Facebook post also stated that the SCDF firefighters used air cylinders and other rescue equipment to reach the affected unit to extinguish the blaze, as the lift of that building was not functioning at that moment. However, the SCDF stated that the fire captured the living room of that flat but they successfully took the situation under control within 15 minutes.

Reports also stated that a resident on the second floor of that building said that he heard shoutings from the opposite carpark area and later saw four fire engines and two ambulances at the location.

As per Sunday Times, an off-duty section commander from Tuas View fire station reached the fire incident location before SCDF and was trying to control the blaze along with a group.

However, SCDF is investigating the fire accident case. But, they stated on their Facebook page that the initial findings showed that the fire was trigged from the battery pack of a personal mobility device, which was in that flat.