Central Narcotic Bureau has conducted an operation on Thursday, June 7 and seized drugs estimated to be worth more than S$139,000. They also arrested two suspected drug offenders during the operation.

CNB stated that they tracked two Singaporean alleged drug traffickers, aged between 33 and 44. The officers caught those two suspects in their car at the traffic junction between Jurong Town Hall Road and Bukit Batok flyover.

When the CNB officers searched the vehicle, they found around 1,064g of heroin, 265g of 'Ice', 106 'Ecstasy' tablets, 28 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to $2891.10. As per the authority, the seized drugs were estimated to worth more than S$139,000.

The amount of rescued heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 507 drug abusers, while the seized 'Ice' is enough to feed 151 abusers for almost a week. CNB's investigation on the drug activities of the suspects is going on.

A few days ago, during a five-day long nationwide search operation, CNB officers nabbed 91 suspected drug offenders. The operation covered areas such as Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Marsiling, Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Teck Whye. CNB also seized of about 48g of 'Ice', 12g of heroin, 32g of cannabis, 23 'Ecstasy' tablets, 1g of ketamine, 1g of cocaine, 55 Erimin-5 tablets and three LSD stamps.

Including the drugs and the suspected offenders, officers also found a four-year-old girl child along with her mother 22-year-old female suspected abuser. However, the rescued child was given to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Services, to ensure that she received proper care.