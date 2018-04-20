A 19-year-old, undergraduate student of the National University of Singapore died after her taxi collided with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday night, April 19.

The accident which took place at around 7.30pm on Thursday caused injuries to four taxi passengers, all of them students of NUS, and two drivers. The victims were taken National University Hospital, 5 Lower Kent Ridge Road, which is almost six to eight minutes away from the spot. Reports said the woman student died during the treatment of her injury.

Later, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that one of the victims of the road accident, a 22-year-old man was trapped inside a vehicle, which was involved in the accident but successfully extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. He was a co-passenger of the Singapore student who died later. The police investigation is underway still.

NUS issued a statement on Friday, confirming the accident and added that one of their students was seriously injured while two others are in stable condition. "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred along Clementi Road on Thursday evening. University staff and counsellors are in touch with the family and friends of the four students involved to provide support and assistance. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," said the statement.

A video of the accident was posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook that showed a silver car and a Silvercab collide at the junction and both the vehicles were badly damaged. It was clear in the footage that the silver car was speeding fast when it crashed into the taxi.

The video included the woman's body, which was partially out of the vehicle's window. Glass shards and metal debris were found at the accident location.