An 18-year-old driver, who was trapped in a Redmart lorry after colliding with a car at a junction in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday night, has been rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The police said that the teenage driver and the 77-year-old car driver were both taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police were informed about the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and Ang Mo Kio Street 11 at around 10 pm.

Several videos that were posted online showed an overturned RedMart lorry and SCDF officers were seen trying to rescue the person trapped inside the vehicle. SCDF told Channel NewsAsia that the lorry driver was extricated with the help of hydraulic tools.

Channel NewsAsia reported that the car was travelling straight along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 when the lorry hit it on its side.

The police said the investigations are still going on.

A recent report said that the overall road safety situation in Singapore had improved in the first half of 2017. There was a considerable decrease in the number of fatal traffic accidents and fatalities, since 2012 when the country started a Safe Ride campaign.

In the first half of 2017, the number of traffic fatalities decreased by 7.6 percent to 61, from 66 in the same period of 2016, said the report. Even the number of fatal accidents during the first half of 2017 decreased by 9.1 percent to 60, from 66 in the same period in 2016.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries decreased by about 5.3 percent to 3,820 in the first half of 2017, from 4,034 in the same period in 2016, said the report. However, there were quite a number of reported accident deaths in January 2018.