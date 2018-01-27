An 18-year-old girl rushed to alert her neighbors soon after a sudden fire broke out in a flat on January 26 night in Hougang.

The teenager called Ang Mei Qi heard the sound of the explosion from the second floor and got the burning smell which was coming from a flat at around 10 pm. She was with her mother at the time of the incident.

She got out of her flat and informed her neighbors who live on the third floor about the fire.

Soon after receiving the news police arrived at the location. Residents were shifted to a safe place with the help of the police officers. Among these people, there was a 90-year-old woman, who was carried by a police officer during the evacuation process.

According to reports, Mei Qi is a student of Institute of Technical Education College East. She later said that the flat which caught fire belonged to a family having pet cats but unfortunately only one of them survived. As of now no injuries have been reported.

Later, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) took immediate action to extinguish the fire, which involved contents of a bedroom at the flat on the second floor of Block 168, Hougang Avenue 1, at 10.05pm.

Even though there were some electronic appliances, charging at a multi-plug electric socket in the room at the time, SCDF is still investigating the matter to find out the reason behind the fire.