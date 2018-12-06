The authorities have confirmed that the incident of mass food poisoning which happened in Mandarin Orchard Singapore on Sunday, December 2 has affected more than 40 people, as 175 cases were reported to have developed symptoms of gastroenteritis.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said that on late Wednesday night that the 175 cases were linked to four separate events that occurred at the Grand Ballroom at Mandarin Orchard Hotel between December 1 and 3.

They also stated that nine people were taken to the hospital. But, they in a stable situation. However, further investigation is going on.

NEA suspended the license of the banquet kitchen serving the Grand Ballroom. The authority also ordered the Mandarin Orchard Hotel to close the Grand Ballroom to run a throughout clean-up and disinfection.

In addition to that as per a joint statement, issued by the authority, the hotel needs to dispose "all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and conduct thorough cleaning and sanitising of its premises including equipment, utensils, work surfaces and toilets," but, "The suspension and closure will be in place until NEA is satisfied that the public health risks have been addressed."

Previously, the authority said on Wednesday at around 9.30 am they were informed about 42 people, who had food during the lunch banquet at Mandarin Orchard Singapore on Sunday and they came to know that four of them were taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, December 4 NEA, MOH and AVA conducted a joint investigation and collected food and environmental samples and sent for testing. As reported, the food handlers also sent for stool screening.