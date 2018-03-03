Singapore police have arrested 17 people in enforcement operations conducted against public entertainment outlets and public gaming on Friday. On Saturday, the authority said that the enforcement checks were conducted on public entertainment outlets located along Jalan Sultan, Jalan Besar and Marina Bay.

The police said that six women, aged between 26 and 54, were arrested for employment offences during the operation. While, a 32-year-old woman was also arrested for obstructing a police officer in the course of duty.

Nine men and one women, aged between 39 and 70, were arrested by the officers for gambling in public along Geylang Bahru and Kelantan Lane. The police said that they have also seized a total of S$6,977 cash from the offenders.

According to Singapore Police, the investigations are still going on. The media release added that the authorities will also take actions against the operators of public entertainment outlets for contravening licensing conditions.

Anyone convicted of gaming in public may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$5,000, or both. Last year, the law was amended and stricter punishments were enforced to errant public entertainment outlets. Previously, the fine for operating entertainment outlets without a license was S$10,000 and now, it has been raised to S$20,000.

Last month, the police had arrested six women and one man for employment-related offences following raids on various entertainment outlets located along the Beach Road and Tras Street. In another operation on Feb 8, police arrested fourteen women from massage parlours along China Town, Jalan Besar, Serangoon Road and Beach Road. Out of the 14 arrested women, 13 were nabbed for working illegally in Singapore, while one was allegedly accused of providing sexual service in the disguise of massage parlours.