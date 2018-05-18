Singapore police arrested 17 individuals after conducting a raid in several unsilenced massage parlours and public entertainment outlets on Thursday, May 17.

The police confirmed the news on Friday, through a news release, where they stated that they launched the operation in the massage parlours, located at Mosque Street, Sago Street and Trengganu Street. In addition, they also mentioned that the raids also took place in some public entertainment outlets at Sam Leong Road, Upp Circular Road, Magazine Road and Boat Quay.

The police report stated that they arrested two women, aged between 21 and 27, for allegedly providing sexual services at one of the massage establishments. During the investigation police also found that one of the owners of a massage parlour has hired a foreign woman, who doesn't have a valid work pass and police arrested both of them for ignoring the law.

Investigative officers also came to know that three public entertainment outlets have violated the licensing conditions. They arrested 13 women, aged between 18 and 30, from those outlets, as the officers found that they were working in the country without a valid work permit.

Later, officers said that they will take firm action against those illegal massage parlours and public entertainment outlets for breaching the law. The news release added that police will take a "serious view of anyone found breaking the law and these offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Recently, on May 3 police raided few massage parlours located at Circular Road, Duxton Road, Gemmill Lane and Kitchener Road and arrested four women. While three women were arrested for the offences under the Women's Charter, the fourth woman was nabbed for managing a place to fulfil the immoral purpose by communicating with a female.