A 16-year-old Singaporean teenager faced charges for sexually assaulting his sister in their Jurong East flat. The accused who is a polytechnic student pleaded guilty to the charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman. The names of both the boy and girl are now kept under the wraps due to a gag order.

During the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the boy was first exposed to pornography at the age of 12 when he was surfing the internet. Driven by his intense sexual urge, the boy tried various sexual acts on his sister and even sexually penetrated her in 2013.

Meanwhile, the parents of these kids discovered that their son had touched the girl's private parts. They did not lodge a police complaint then, instead, they took the children to a counseling center. Despite receiving counseling, the boy again molested his sister in 2017. Then his mother lodged a police complaint in April last year. Reports stated that when the boy committed the crime he was12 and the victim was 10.

The prosecution told the court that the boy was initially disgusted to see the sexual acts on the internet. However, in the course of time, he liked it and started to masturbate regularly. He even felt the urge to recreate the sexual acts he saw in porn movies which finally resulted in the molestation of his sister.

"He went on to commit sexual acts against the victim since she was in close proximity to him, and also because he was confident that she would not disclose what he did to her to others," said Raja Mohan, the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

During the hearing, the mother of the accused broke down to tears and requested leniency. The father also asked the court show some mercy on their son.

The boy is now staying at his grandmother's home and is attending counseling sessions with a psychologist at the Ministry of Social and Family Development and a psychiatrist at the National University Hospital. He was asked to present in court for sentencing on July 09.