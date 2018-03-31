Singapore police said on Saturday that they arrested a 14-year-old boy for his suspected involvement in several cheating cases for online fraud.

The officials stated that they came to know about the incident after receiving a report from a victim, who was cheated by a seller of virtual game accessories while shopping for the online marketplace Carousell.

Reports said that after receiving a payment of S$370 through a bank transfer, the seller did not contact the buyer to deliver the virtual game accessories.

After conducting an investigation, based on the report of the victim, Tanglin Police Division arrested the 14-year-old boy for his suspected involvement in several such online cheating cases.

If the boy is found guilty of cheating, then he has to face a term of up to 10 years in prison, including a fine.

In recent past, Singapore police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman for their involvement in a similar online cheating case. On Dec 13, 2017, a store lodged a report, which stated that someone had redeemed gift vouchers using e-vouchers that were later found to be invalid.

Police said that the suspects could have been involved in a series of cheating by impersonation, using forged cards to apply for handphone lines with telecommunications companies.

In some cases, criminals used an online platform to cheat people. In March, police found a case of investment scam which started through Facebook and tricked many people after claiming that within three months it can double the money that people invest. Almost 165 people have been tricked by the online scam.

The unnamed accused shared several posts on Facebook in 2017, where he promised to double the invested amount within three months.

Even Singapore Airlines (SIA) warned people earlier about scammers, who pretending to be its employees, contacted random people to get personal information and their bank details. In a Facebook post, it said the scammers are trying to trap customers by claiming that they will be given free air tickets or credits through emails, free calls, messages, surveys and contests.