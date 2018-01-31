Ten Singaporean teenaged students have been arrested by local police for allegedly rioting outside the Simei campus of the Institute of Technical Education. Arrested students are studying in ITE and aged between 16 and 18, said police.

Police officials said they received a complaint on Thursday at around 12.30 pm saying that a group of students were fighting outside the ITE Simei campus, along 10 Simei Avenue.

A video soon went viral on the internet, showing the group of students punching each other. In the video, several students, wearing college uniforms, were seen taking part in the brawl with others standing nearby. The video also a bike of a company bike at the place.

If these arrested teenagers were found guilty, then they could face a maximum of seven years imprisonment. The investigation is still on.

In the past, a 17-year-old student who took part in a brawl at Whitley Secondary School was sentenced to 21 months' probation on February 1, last year.

In September, another video clip of a fight between three students at St Hilda's Secondary School was widely circulated. A man who appeared to be doing nothing to stop the student fight as many people believed thought that he was a teacher.

After the fight inside the school premises, the vice-principal of St Hilda's Secondary School said that they were counselling and disciplining the students involved in the fight.